Dozens attend vigil for missing woman

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman has been missing for almost a week.

Police said Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades may be experiencing a confused or alerted mental state.

Friday night dozens of friends and family members came together for a prayer vigil in Carolina Beach. They said they are not giving up hope.

“I visited with Lynn around December, and it was evident that there were changes,” family friend Susan McClain said. “She was very fearful.”

“I would’ve thought by now that she would’ve reached out to somebody and that’s our biggest concern is that she hasn’t,” McClain said. “It’s just a dead end. Nobody knows where she’s at. Nobody knows, we’re just in limbo.”

“She would always have a smile on her face and she was so positive, even when it was rough,” Lynn’s friend Judy Cox said.

“There’s a lot of people here in support and support and have the strength to carry each other ’til we can get through this,” Cox said.

“We’re going to be together,” McClain said. “We’re going to fellowship. We’re just going to make it a good day and let Lynn know that if she sees it anywhere that people love her and people care for her. We’re going to read excerpts from her book, we’re going to read from the Bible and we’re just going to pray.”

“That’s all we can do is keep praying and keep looking,” Cox said.

“Lynn is a strong woman of faith,” McClain said. “And she knows that no matter where she is, there’s someone looking out for her. And she wrote her book, ‘In your hand in mine we will go.’ And he’s with her. He’s holding her hand. And I just want Lynn to know if she sees this wherever she is, don’t give up, we’re not giving up, and god’s certainly isn’t giving up.”

Cavanaugh-Blades was last seen driving a 2012 white Chevy SUV with black surf racks. Police said the vehicle should have a NC tag of CAB5862.

She is described as a white female 5′ 7″ and weighs approx 190 lbs. She has shoulder length reddish brown hair, brown eyes, and is medium complexion.

If you see Cavanaugh-Blades, contact Wilmington Police or call 911.

WWAY spoke to the Blades family earlier this week.