Girls Club gets fresh gear for the new year

Sorority donates 55 backpacks to Girls Club (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 50 girls in Wilmington will head back to school this year with fresh gear and new supplies.

Friday afternoon, the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority stopped by the Girls Club in Wilmington with gifts. They donated 55 backpacks stuffed with school supplies like notebooks, pencils, erasers, composition books, rulers, and even a pencil holder.

All of the girls were super excited as they got to pick out their favorite backpack. But, organizers say it is more than just helping out.

“It’s important for us to serve as roll models to these young ladies,” AKA member, Pamela Thomas said. “And also to instill in them at an early age the importance of serving and giving back.”

Not only did the sorority donate backpacks, a few months ago they also completely restored the Girls Club playground.

Today’s event was only a small step in their goal to donate 1,000,000 backpacks to students around the world over the next four years.