Inmate attacks Columbus County corrections officer with ‘shank’

BRUNSWICK, NC (WWAY) — A correctional officer at Columbus Correctional Institution was attacked by an inmate with a “shank” Thursday evening.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately to the incident and have started an investigation.

The District Attorney’s office coordinated at an early stage with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and have since made a formal request for the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

“Correctional officers perform a difficult task in a dangerous environment,” said District Attorney Jon David. “When one of their members is savagely attacked by an inmate, we have a special responsibility to vigorously pursue justice.”