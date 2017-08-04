International experts to talk coastal drilling at Wilmington forum

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Community leaders launched The Public Square, a new outlet to enhance community conversations.

The StarNews reports Wilmington Mayor, Bill Saffo; President of Cape Fear Community College, Amanda Lee; Chancellor of University of North Carolina Wilmington, Jose Sartarelli and President of Cape Fear Realtors, Neal Johnson held a press conference Friday morning to announce the new avenue for community discussion.

“The purpose (of The Public Square) is to educate the public on important and sometimes divisive issues, while building the bonds of community as we model civility,” said Johnson.

The first forum titled, “To Drill or Not to Drill” will take place 7 p.m. October 17 at CFCC’s Wilson Center. It will feature President of Ocean Furthers Society, Jean-Michael Cousteau and former President of Shell Oil Company John Hofmeister. Each speaker will present their perspective, which will be followed by a Q&A session.

