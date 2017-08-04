Needle exchange program comes to Carolina Beach

The new Needle exchange in Carolina Beach provides items like needles, cookers and tourniquets in a bag. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two groups are taking on the opioid crisis head-on. They’re trying to make things safer through a needle exchange program.

Randy Evans goes out through Carolina Beach on Tuesday nights and meets with active injection drug users to help them.

“The syringe exchange was just a vehicle to be able to build those relationships. It’s also a social service, and it’s also reducing harm,” Evans said.

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition and Walking Tall started the program. It provides needles, cookers, and tourniquets to users in Carolina Beach, but also works with them on risk reduction. Some people are concerned that used needles will be found on the beach because of this, but organizers say that is not the case.

“He’s collecting used syringes. Now, those used syringes would otherwise end up on the streets of Carolina Beach, and so he is actively going out of his way to make sure that the streets are safe,” Robert Childs, North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition Executive Director, said.

Some people think it’s good the organizations are helping others.

“I think it’s a community service to give them a less risky way to use their drugs,” Elizabeth Deane said.

“I think it’s good that they’re not using dirty needles, however the fact that they’re still doing whatever drug it is is kind of sad,” Courtney Groves said.

“It is a good thing that they’re not going to be spreading diseases and have clean supplies,” Nathaniel Hess said.

Organizers say this is all to help users recover.

“They can’t recover if they’re dead, they can’t recover if they don’t know about their options and they can’t recover if people aren’t going out and caring about them,” Childs said.

Robert Childs also says needle exchange programs help decrease the rate of crime in an area and will benefit users.