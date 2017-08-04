New Hampstead solid waste site opens

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The new Hampstead Solid Waste Convenience Site at 250 Transfer Station Road is now open.

Pender County manager Randell Woodruff said Transfer Station Road, which runs from US Hwy 17 to Country Club Drive, is a safer location for people to enter and exit

“A private developer is currently constructing the road extension,” saidWoodruff. “Road construction should be complete by the fall of 2017 which will allow citizens easy exiting onto Country Club Drive.”

The Commercial Transfer Station Scale and Scale House have been moved as well.

Both sites are now open and available for public use.

For more information regarding the new Hampstead Solid Waste Convenience Site, please call Pender County Utilities at 910-259-1570.