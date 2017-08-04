Oops: ‘Wichita State University’ misspelled on water tower

Wichita State University now reads “Wichita Staty Universite” on the water tower near campus in Wichita, Kansas.

A June 30 university news release said workers with the city of Wichita would add the current yellow and black WSU logo to the water tower facing southwest, with a WuShock logo facing northeast.

WSU’s Media Relations Director Joe Kleinsasser had one comment on the misspelling: “Does anyone have ten gallons of white out?”

“Someone has big regrurts over this,” tweeted out Mayor Jeff Longwell.

Lauragail Gamble with the City of Wichita said crews returned to the water tower Friday morning to fix the misspelling.

The City of Wichita also tweeted out a photo of the misspelling with the caption: “We are “sory” and will get it “fixted” “A S I P.”