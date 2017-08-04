Plans announced for new visitor center at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — There are some big changes on the way to the Fort Fisher State Historic Site.

State officials came to town Friday morning to announce funding and design plans.

The new visitor center and museum will be almost four times the size of the current facility.

This year’s state budget included $5 million toward the construction of the new building. Fort Fisher brings in more than 800,000 visitors a year. Officials believe it will pass 1 million visitors annually soon.

“The state is firmly committed to the construction of the new Fort Fisher Visitor Center,” NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton said. “When the fundraising begins on the private side to complete the project, people will understand that this is a good place to invest their money, because the state is committed and this is going to happen.”

The project is expected to cost around $16 million. It will feature a changing exhibit gallery, an expanded auditorium and rental facilities for special events.