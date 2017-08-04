Police urge caution after assault by fake Uber driver

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man posing as an Uber driver, and they are urging residents to exercise caution when ordering a ride-sharing service.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that police said the attack occurred early on July 27. Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse declined to specify a location.

On its Facebook page, the Asheville Police Department advised residents planning to use a ride-sharing service to double check the car to make sure it was the one they ordered.

They also suggested sending the ride status to a friend or family member, ride in the back seat and not pay with cash.

Hallingse said the attack remains under investigation.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

