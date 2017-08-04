Starbucks to offer a free Macchiato if you buy one with your bestie for Friendship Day

tarting Thursday afternoon, Starbucks is giving one Macchiato away for free if you buy one with a friend for their “Meet for Macchiatos” promotion.

In celebration of International Friendship Day, which lands on Sunday, August 6, the company is offering three versions of their macchiatos — Iced Coconutmilk Mocha, Iced Caramel and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk — daily from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at participating locations in the U.S. from Aug. 3 to 7.

The free Macchiato must be of equal or lesser value to the one purchased and the deal cannot be combined with other discounts, according to the company.

Of course you don’t have to share the signature drink if you don’t want to. You can always enjoy two macchiatos for the price of one on your own with this promotion.