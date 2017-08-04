Where to buy your special solar eclipse glasses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, we told you about the special solar eclipse glasses you are going to need if you want to view the big event on the 21st and many of you have responded by asking us where you can find them.

Lots of locations around Wilmington are already sold out, but you can check the Walmart on Sigmon Road, the Lowe’s at 5110 South College Road and the one on Porters Neck Road, and Learning Express Toys on Oleander Drive. The glasses will only cost you $1 to $2.

NASA recommends you check the glasses you’re buying for certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard as well as the manufacturer’s name and address.

“Some folks have old eclipse glasses lying around and it’s a recommendation that you purchase new ones every time. They’re very inexpensive, they’re not designed really to last, so they don’t really hold up. But what you’re looking for is the NASA approved eclipse glasses if you’re going to be viewing the eclipse,” said Dr. Tiffany Jackson, an optometrist in Wilmington.

The Pender County Library branches in Burgaw and Hampstead are giving some of the glasses away at various kids programs leading up to the eclipse and Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach is currently sold out, but a representative told WWAY that they are looking into restocking ahead of the big event.