Whiteville Museum receives Duke Energy Foundation Grant

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville received a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to help the museum continue to develop educational opportunities for the public.

According to a press release, the museum was awarded a g$21,000 grant on Friday, June 16.

“STEM education is a critical focus area of the Duke Energy Foundation,” said John Elliott, Duke Energy’s director of government and community relations. “We’re proud to partner with the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville to expand hands-on and STEM-focused learning opportunities for kids in southeastern North Carolina.”

“The Duke Energy Foundation is a real friend to the museum,” says Bill Thompson, President of the Friends of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. “Their support in the past has allowed us to become a unique part of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences. Their very generous gift now will allow us to provide a much-needed early childhood education program here in Whiteville. We appreciate very much their continuing support of the museum.”

Funding from this grant will go toward development of public and early childhood educational programs, special after school and citizen science projects to connect children of all ages to nature and increase science literacy throughout the community.