WPD Assistant Police Chief completes intensive leadership training

WILMINGTON, NC — Wilmington’s Assistant Police Chief James Varrone has completed the Police Executive Research Forums Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP).

SMIP is a program that provides senior police executives with intensive training in the latest management concepts and practices used in business and government, as well as discussions of the most challenging issues facing law enforcement executives today.

It’s a demanding three-week course, SMIP brings together a faculty from top universities, successful law enforcement chief executives, and subject matter experts from the private sector.

It is designed for mid-to upper-level police executives who ultimately will lead police agencies throughout the United States and other participating countries. Classes are held at Boston University.

Varrone was among eighty-four senior law enforcement officials from around the world and was able to interact with leading contemporaries such as Charles Ramsey, Bill Bratton, and William Evans.

Congratulations Assistant Chief Varrone!