1 dead, 2 injured after ATV accident at North Carolina park

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A man is dead and two women are injured following an accident involving an ATV at a North Carolina park.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that a man was driving what was described as a side-by-side utility vehicle at a park in Goldsboro shortly after midnight Saturday when the vehicle hit a mound of dirt and rolled over.

A man identified as the operator of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women riding in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims were withheld until notifications could be made.