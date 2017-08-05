Bridge replacement, repaving set for part of Interstate 95

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Construction is about to begin on a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that it has awarded a $53.1 million contract to Fred Smith Co. of Raleigh to smooth I-95 between south of Lizzie Mill Road and the Wilson County line and replace two bridges.

NCDOT said the current bridges are 61 and 59 years old, respectively, and were built to standards no longer in use.

Work can begin Aug. 28 and is expected to be complete by September 2020. Additional vegetation work may continue until March 2021.

The project was one of 16 highway and bridge project contracts recently awarded by NCDOT.