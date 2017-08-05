Brunswick County sheriff asks for help finding man accused of strangling woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County sheriff is asking for help finding a man wanted for allegedly strangling a woman early this morning.

According to a post on Sheriff John Ingram’s Facebook page, investigators are looking for Jerry Wayne Torrence, 41. He’s described as 5’6″ tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes and a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads “Misty.” Torrence is bald and no longer has the goatee he had in a picture the sheriff shared.



Torrence is wanted for second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female. The charges are from an incident this morning at a home on Woodthrush Lane in Shallotte.

Torrence was last seen wearing a white tank top and long orange, blue and white plaid shorts. As of this morning, investigators believed he was still in the Supply/Shallotte area, but they say it’s possible he is trying to travel to Lexington, which is south of Greensboro.

State record show Torrence is a habitual felon. he has a criminal record with convictions dating back to 1998 for crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, prison escape, selling drugs, breaking and entering and larceny. In all he has spent more than 11 years in prison, and was most recently released July 3.

Anyone with information should call 911.