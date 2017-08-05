Cats and dogs rescued from abandoned house

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Animal Control responded to a report of abandoned dogs just outside of Whiteville Saturday. Upon arrival, Animal Control officers learned that people recently living in the home had moved out, abandoning at least 3 dogs and 4 cats.

Officers are unsure of the exact number of animals in the home, due to the amount of filth and debris. More creatures were heard moving in the mounds of trash, but officers are unsure if they are domesticated animals or wildlife. Some of the cats were seen but could not be caught

“We have no idea how many more may be in there,” said Animal Control Director Joey Prince. “We have taken what we could see and have set traps for the rest. The smell in there is unbelievable. I highly commend my staff for entering such a place to save these pitiful animals.”

Due to the amount of feces, urine and insect infestation, officers had to wear personal protective equipment before entering the home.

The cats appear to be in marginal to very poor shape and the adult dog appears to be healthy enough to survive. The puppies found are in worse condition, and appear to have a large amount of worms and other intestinal parasites. All animals retrieved are covered in fleas and ticks, but Animal Control staff are working to fix that.

Charges are pending in this case, and the investigation and trapping will continue throughout the weekend and into next week.