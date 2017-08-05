Coast Guard suspends search for missing French sailor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for a French sailor who issued a distress call after he left North Carolina for New York City one week ago.

The Coast Guard said the command center in Portsmouth, Virginia, received a mayday call late last Sunday from 73-year-old Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot (12-meter) sailboat Nennette.

Calland was headed from Beaufort, North Carolina, to New York City.

On Friday, the Coast Guard announced the search was suspended after its crews searched more than 11,000 square miles (28,490 sq. kilometers).