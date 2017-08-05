North Carolina kennel owner charged with animal cruelty

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina kennel owner charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and killing an animal by starvation has turned herself in to authorities.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports 54-year-old Nancy B. Brewer of Burlington turned herself in to authorities in Wake County Friday after she was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Brewer faces four counts of killing an animal by starvation and five counts of animal cruelty.

Sheriff’s deputies found four dogs dead at the kennel on July 22. Also, 18 dogs were seized and placed at various shelter locations.

Brewer’s bail was set at $25,000. It’s not known if she has an attorney.