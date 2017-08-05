President of USO North Carolina visits Fort Fisher

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The USO has provided programs, services, and live entertainment to our troops for more than 75 years.

Visitors at Fort Fisher on Saturday got to learn more about the organization’s history and current operations in North Carolina.

John Falkenbury is the president of the USO in the Tar Heel State. He travels to the 10 USO locations around NC to ensure that funds are being raised to take care of the troops and educate people about the sacrifices they make.

Falkenbury says that most people he speaks to have no idea the role the USO plays in today’s world.

“Everybody recognizes what the USO logo looks like and they say, ‘Oh yeah, I look at that,’ but they have no idea what we do as an organization or how we’re organized around the state. So I think this is really part of our education process. Doesn’t matter how small the audience it is. We’re gonna talk to them, we’re gonna hope they become our apostles and will go out and tout the message about the USO of North Carolina,” said Falkenbury.

One of the biggest fundraising events for USO North Carolina is coming up, right here in Wilmington. It’s the Carolina Salutes Gala and Golf Tournament and it’ll be happening September 24th and 25th at the Country Club of Landfall.