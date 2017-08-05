Wake Forest students decline to press charges after fight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three Wake Forest University athletes have declined to press charges after they were injured in a fight at a house party.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports police said Friday that they talked to everyone who was involved in the incident on July 23 and that all have declined to press charges.

Although authorities can prosecute some cases without consent of the victims, police said that after talking with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office, they determined that the assault was not a case they could proceed with.

Police said students had gathered for a private party that escalated into a fight, resulting in the three students being cut by a knife. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

A statement from the university said its investigation was continuing.

