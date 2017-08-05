Man shot fighting off mugger outside Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a man was shot early this morning while trying to fight off a mugger.

WPD says officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the Hampton Inn at 2320 S. 17th Street for a report of shots fired. When they got there, officers found a man had been shot several times in the rear parking lot during a robbery.

According to a news release, the victim told police a slim built white male approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his wallet. The victim told investigators he fought the suspect and was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police say they do not know his condition.

WPD asks anyone with information about what happened call (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.