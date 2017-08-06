Daughter says missing Wilmington woman passed away

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The daughter of a woman who went missing in Wilmington last week posted on Facebook tonight that her mother passed away.

Wilmington Police said Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades went missing on July 29. 

The StarNews reports the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on Sunday, the sheriff’s office located a body presumed to be that of missing Wilmington author, Deborah “Lynn” Cavanaugh-Blades.

Cavanaugh-Blades’ daughter Summer Blades posted on Facebook tonight with an update.

(Summer Blades Facebook Page)

Police said Blades may be experiencing a confused or altered mental state.

We reached out to Wilmington Police. A spokeswoman told us they could not give us information. We are still waiting to hear back from law enforcement in another County.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Dozens attend vigil for missing woman
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington mother, son charged with selling heroin, pot, and fentanyl
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
WPD Assistant Police Chief completes intensive leadership training
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments