Daughter says missing Wilmington woman passed away

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The daughter of a woman who went missing in Wilmington last week posted on Facebook tonight that her mother passed away.

Wilmington Police said Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades went missing on July 29.

The StarNews reports the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on Sunday, the sheriff’s office located a body presumed to be that of missing Wilmington author, Deborah “Lynn” Cavanaugh-Blades.

Cavanaugh-Blades’ daughter Summer Blades posted on Facebook tonight with an update.

Police said Blades may be experiencing a confused or altered mental state.

We reached out to Wilmington Police. A spokeswoman told us they could not give us information. We are still waiting to hear back from law enforcement in another County.