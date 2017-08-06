Deaths of 2 Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Autopsies show two North Texas toddlers died of heatstroke after investigators say their mother allegedly left them in her hot car for several hours to teach them a lesson.

A medical examiner determined the deaths of 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez and 1-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez of Weatherford were homicides.

Parker County records show the mother, Cynthia Randolph, was arrested in June on injury to a child counts and remains jailed.

Investigators didn’t immediately return a message Sunday on possible upgraded charges. Officials say Randolph originally said her children locked themselves in her car.

Temperatures were in the 90s.

An arrest affidavit says Randolph later said her daughter refused to get out of the car so she locked both toddlers inside to teach them a lesson – thinking they’d exit on their own.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

20 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Man shot and killed on girlfriend’s porch
Read More»
Jerry Wayne Torrence (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Brunswick County sheriff asks for help finding man accused of strangling woman
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Man shot fighting off mugger outside Wilmington hotel
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments