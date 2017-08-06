Fayetteville considers ‘Brunch Bill’ alcohol sales change

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — Fayetteville could be the next city to allow restaurants to serve alcohol on Sunday mornings under a new state law.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that the City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to allow alcohol sales starting at 10 a.m. Sundays.

The state enacted a law on June 30 known informally as the “Brunch Bill” that allows local governments to decide on serving alcohol on Sunday mornings.

Before state law banned such sales before noon on Sundays.

Cities and towns that have already made the change include Raleigh, Carrboro, Atlantic Beach, Surf City and Hendersonville.

Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson asked the council to take action and says he hopes they will approve starting alcohol sales earlier on Sunday. He says it will help local businesses.

