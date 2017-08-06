Inmate held on drug charges escapes South Carolina jail

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (AP) — Authorities say an inmate being held after a drug bust has escaped from a South Carolina jail.

Multiple news outlets report that 28-year-old Cyril Kendrell Lowery escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Trevor Murphy says Lowery had been arrested Friday in connection with a drug bust at a Bennettsville home.

Deputies seized a large amount of cocaine and pills.

Lowery was awaiting a bond hearing.

No further details of his escape were given. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching Marlboro County in the northeastern corner of the state for him.

A message seeking further comment from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.

