Inmate held on drug charges escapes South Carolina jail

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (AP) — Authorities say an inmate being held after a drug bust has escaped from a South Carolina jail.

Multiple news outlets report that 28-year-old Cyril Kendrell Lowery escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Trevor Murphy says Lowery had been arrested Friday in connection with a drug bust at a Bennettsville home.

Deputies seized a large amount of cocaine and pills.

Lowery was awaiting a bond hearing.

No further details of his escape were given. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching Marlboro County in the northeastern corner of the state for him.

A message seeking further comment from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)