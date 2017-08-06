Man shot and killed on girlfriend’s porch

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Thirty-year-old Jermaine Rodrick Nelson Vickers was vising his girlfriend from Florida when he was shot and killed on her door step.

Tabor City Police Chief Donald Dowless said it was at his girlfriend’s home at 109 School Street on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

The police are working with SBI agents and Dowless said they have suspects.

The woman Vickers was dating was inside the home during the shooting, but was not involved, Dowless said.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, Dowless said.

Anyone with information may contact the Tabor City Police Department at 910-653-3149, Chief Dowless at 910-234-0949, or the SBI at 800-334-3000.