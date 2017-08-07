16-year-old to make first appearance in court following deadly Castle St. shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The teen charged in the deadly shooting of a Wilmington man will make his first appearance in court this morning.

Wilmington Police have charged 16-year-old Jacqual Goodman in the shooting death of Willie Jackson.

Goodman is charged with First Degree Murder and Assault by Pointing a Gun.

WPD spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson said officers responded to 1910 Castle Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after reports of someone being shot.

Willie was shot and killed on his porch early Friday morning. (Photo: Facebook)

Jackson, 66, of Wilmington was found dead on the front porch of the home and appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

