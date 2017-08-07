Body of missing Wilmington woman found on farm land in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Beaufort County Sheriff says the body of a woman who went missing in Wilmington more than a week ago was located off Wonderland Road in the middle of thousands of acres of farm land.

Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said a resident of Swindell Road in Pantego contacted the Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning to report a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of thousands of acres of farm land.

Sheriff Coleman said the vehicle was a white Chevy Equinox reportedly driven by Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades who was listed as missing by the Wilmington Police Department.

Coleman said several agencies organized a search of the surrounding area. He said after six hours of searching, the body of Cavanaugh-Blades was found about 400 feet from her car.

Coleman said there is no reason to suspect foul play, but the cause of death is unknown. He said the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville, NC will be investigating.

Cavanaugh Blades’ daughter Summer Blades posted on Facebook Sunday night about her mother’s death.