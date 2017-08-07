Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville has issued a Boil Water Advisory for parts of Whiteville.

The advisory includes Washington Street from J.K. Powell to Sunset Avenue; Sunset Avenue; Sycamore Lane; First Avenue; Legion Drive from Washington to Pinewood Drive; Bryce Street; Bobwhite Lane; Grove Street; Barb Avenue; Mission Street; and Smyrna Drive for the next 24 hours.

The advisory will expire Tuesday at Noon.

The water consumers of the City of Whiteville Water System are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main break. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

An advisory does not mean that the water is contaminated, but rather the possibility exists. The City repaired a water main break Monday on Washington Street.

You should boil tap water vigorously for at least one full minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking. This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets.

For further information, contact City of Whiteville City Hall, 910-642-8046.