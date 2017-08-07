Charitable fund to honor man killed during manhunt

Authorities confirmed the discovery of Thomas Bryson's body on July 30, 2017. (Photo: WLOS)

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (AP) — A charitable fund has been established to honor the North Carolina man police say was killed by a man who eluded police during a six-day manhunt.

WLOS-TV reported Friday the Community Foundation of Henderson County has started the Thomas A. Bryson Legacy Fund to help the family of 68-year-old Thomas Bryson to continue his charitable giving.

A news release heralded Bryson for his outdoorsman skills and devotion to family and faith. The first project funded will be a Mills River Park basketball court to commemorate Bryson’s love of UNC Tar Heels and West Henderson High School basketball games.

Hundreds of community residents attended a candlelight vigil last week for Bryson, who was found July 30 in an Arden cornfield. Phillip Michael Stroupe II is charged with murder in Bryson’s death.

