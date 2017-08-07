Trial continued for teen charged with killing Wilmington musician

Ben Privott (Photo: Facebook)

By F.T. Norton, StarNews

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The murder trial was continued Monday for a teen charged in the fatal stabbing of a beloved local musician in 2016.

Cory Grant Sullivan, 16, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in the killing of Ben Privott. Sullivan, who was 15 at the time of his arrest, is being tried as an adult.

On April 22, 2016, Privott’s fiancée found him mortally wounded near their Bracken Fern Drive home around 2 a.m. She went looking for Privott after he failed to return from taking the dog out.

