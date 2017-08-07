Former CFCC basketball player signed to play with professional team in Spain

WILMINGTON, NC (CFCC) — Eboni Gilliam (Class of 2015) is CFCC’s first women’s basketball player to go professional. After transferring from Cape Fear Community College to Longwood University, Eboni Gilliam has signed a contract to play with professional basketball team Club Naticio Terressa in Terressa, Spain.

Gilliam came into her first two years at CFCC with the mindset of playing Division I basketball. In 2015, she led the basketball team to their first-ever championship game and helped lead the Sea Devils to a 26-5 season. Gilliam committed and signed with Longwood University in November of that season.

“Eboni was one of the hardest workers I’ve seen,” said CFCC Head Women’s Basketball Coach Lori Drake. “She was the type who could work three jobs, keep straight A’s, and be the star of the basketball team. That was just how hard she worked.”

“Cape Fear and Coach Drake really molded me into a better player and taught me to be mentally tough and patient,” said Gilliam. “In my two years at Cape Fear, I was able to knock out my general courses early, which made transferring to Longwood University a breeze. CFCC really enabled to me to achieve my goals of going Division 1, making Dean’s List, and maintaining a great GPA.”

“It doesn’t surprise me that this is where Eboni is. It doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Coach Lori Drake.