Funding approved for part of Hampstead Bypass

Funding for part of Hampstead Bypass approved (Photo: Kirsten Gutierez/WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Commissioners got an update on the progress of the Hampstead Bypass Monday night. It is a project that has had issues getting funding.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Monday night that funding was approved Sunday for several projects including part of the bypass.

The NCDOT presented the Hampstead Bypass project status as of now. There have been several redesigns aimed to tighten roads, making it cleaner and more cost efficient.

The redesigns have many of commissioners like David Piepmeyer very excited.

The next step will be a public hearing in October to go over final details.