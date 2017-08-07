Newest facility aimed to treat opioid abuse open in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The newest facility aimed at fighting the opioid epidemic is officially taking patients in the Port City.

Reflections of Hope just opened its doors to the Wilmington area off Market Street. The facility opened on August 1.

Reflections of Hope nurse Ryan Minkler said it is an outpatient facility. He said they are using a new approach to tackle opioid abuse. Minkler said they dose patients with methadone or with buprenorphine which helps them with withdraw symptoms.

Minkler said since they opened the doors exactly a week ago, they have admitted 10 patients. He said that is a great response so far. Minkler said they are seeing a very diverse group of patients, because he said opioid abuse can affect people from all types of backgrounds. Minkler said if they continue at that rate, they will have at least 100 patients in a couple of months.

Minkler said they feel like they are on the front lines, because of the location on Darlington Avenue right off of Market Street. He said they are looking forward to helping their community with this overwhelming problem.

“Not just get free from addiction, but really to give them the under girding support they need to become effective and productive members of not only of society, but just to get their lives back,” Minkler said.

Minkler said they eventually want to work with other organizations in town that are helping in different ways.

Minkler said they are also in the process of applying for Medicaid funding, but he said Medicaid is closed right now. He said right now, it costs $13 a day to dose with methadone and $18 a day to dose with buprenorphine.

Reflections of Hope is open seven days a week. Click here to find out more about the facility at 33 Darlington, Ave.