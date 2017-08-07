Oklahoma officer’s body cam captures unusual suspect damaging patrol car

(Photo: Blanchard Police Department)

BLANCHARD, OK (KOCO) — A goat at a Blanchard home clearly wanted to play with an officer while police searched for the owner of a pony that had gotten loose.

The goat was caught on camera jumping on top of the officer’s squad car multiple times while an officer checked out a report of a pony in the road. Department officials knew someone in the area owned ponies, so the officer went that person’s home to see if they had lost one.

While the officer was at the home, a goat jumped onto the hood of the squad car, causing the officer and a woman to laugh.

The woman safely got the goat to the ground, but the goat preferred the car over the ground. The goat then jumped back onto the squad car while the officer was trying to get into it to leave.

“That’s my hood, dude,” the officer said while laughing.

Officials with the Blanchard Police Department said Sunday the goat didn’t damage the car.

“Body cams are useful for convincing the Chief that a goat did it,” the Police Department posted to Facebook.

Authorities did not say if the pony was reunited with its owner.