Pender County Commissioners give update on GenX

Pender Co. Commissioners discuss GenX results (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Commissioners met Monday to go over various agenda items. One of the topics on their list, GenX and the status of it in the county.

Right now, like many areas, the commissioners did not have much of an update nor do they have any answers. But, they did go over the levels of GenX in the water.

Since the beginning of July, commissioners say the numbers have gone down and remained under the health goal of 140 parts per trillion.

Commissioners say there was a slight rise on July 13th and 20th, but those numbers are still under the regulated number.

The board is waiting on the latest results to determine the random influx, those numbers will be released Thursday.