PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Commissioners approved the so-called “Brunch Bill” Monday night, which allows earlier alcohol sales on Sundays.

Commissioners voted 3 to 1 to adopt the ordinance.

Towns within Pender County will still decide whether they want to go ahead with earlier Sunday alcohol sales.

Monday night’s adoption covers the county’s unincorporated areas, some towns like Surf City and Topsail have already approved 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales.