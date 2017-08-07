Student pretends to be black to get into medical school

Vijay Jojo Chokal-Ingam (Photo: CNN Newsource)

Vijay Jojo Chokal-Ingam claims he got into medical school by pretending to be a black man, and says he believes affirmative action to be racist.

An Indian American, Chokal-Ingam told CNN Saturday he came to the realization his GPA — a 3.1 — was too low to ensure his acceptance.

So, the student shaved his head, cut his eyelashes and went by his middle name Jojo, he said.

He also joined an organization of black students.

In the on-air interview, Chokal-Ingam told CNN he believes affirmative action to be racist, and that he anticipates President Donald Trump will “end affirmative action like Lincoln ended slavery.”

Chokal-Ingam is the brother of actress Mindy Kaling, Fox News reported.