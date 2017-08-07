Today is National Lighthouse Day, here’s a look at North Carolina’s famous ones

(Photo: Old Baldy Lighthouse and Smith Island Museum of History/Facebook)

Old Baldy Lighthouse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

On August 7th, 1789, Congress approved an act for the establishment and support of lighthouse, beacons, buoys and public piers. In Celebration of the act, Congress established National Lighthouse Day in 1989.

North Carolina has 21 lighthouses, with the oldest dating back to 1789 at Bald Head Island.

Built in 1789, “Old Baldy,” on Bald Head Island is only accessible by plane or boat. “Old Baldy” is the oldest lighthouse still standing in North Carolina.

Here’s a look at two other famous North Carolina lighthouses.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

(Photo: National Parks Conservation Association)

Established in 1937, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore is the nation’s first national seashore and stretches more than 70 miles along the Outer Banks from Bodie Island to Ocracoke Island. The world famous Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse on the East Coast, is part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Cape Lookout Lighthouse (Jarek Tuszyński/Wikimedia Commons)

Cape Lookout National Seashore

Located three miles off the coast of North Carolina on Harkers Island, Cape Lookout National Seashore is only reachable by ferry. Cape Lookout protects a 56-mile long section of the southern Outer Banks known as the Crystal Coast running from Ocracoke Inlet to Beaufort Inlet.

