Wilmington retiree wins $1 million in lottery game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For almost 18 hours, James McCall of Wilmington worried through a sleepless night and a two-hour trip to Raleigh that the $1 million prize he saw on his Extreme Millions ticket somehow would turn out not to be real.

McCall bought the $30 ticket Sunday at Porter’s Neck Country Store on Market Street in Wilmington and played the ticket when he got home Sunday afternoon. Both McCall and his wife couldn’t believe he scratched off a $1 million prize.

“The first thing you think about is, ‘Is this real,’” said McCall, a retired manager of a paint store. “Is this going to be real when I go to Raleigh?”

McCall carried that question to lottery headquarters in Raleigh where he showed up at 9 a.m. Monday just as the doors to the Claims Center opened for the day. He said he couldn’t believe his luck until lottery officials checked his ticket and confirmed his big win.

“Relieved,” said McCall. “Very relieved. I know it’s not a hoax and I’m going to carry a check back home with me.”

McCall, 73, had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home a check for $417,015. He said he planned to share some of his prize money with his family, do some home improvements, and “save some for old age.”

The Extreme Millions game started in May with four top prizes of $10 million and 22 $1 million prizes. All of the top prizes and 14 of the $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.