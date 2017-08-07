Women driving by burning house save Jacksonville family

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina say two women who spotted a fire at a home as they drove by likely saved the family living inside.

Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Foster told local media outlets that the women were driving by the home Sunday morning when they saw what they thought was a bonfire.

The women said as they got closer, they realized there was a house on fire.

Foster said 22-year-old Sheray Adams and 25-year-old Karmey Starky approached the home and banged on windows and doors to alert the family.

The chief said Jesus and Desirae Terrazas were able to get out of their burning home with their 4-year-old son and their dog.

The house was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

