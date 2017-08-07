WPD releases surveillance photo of suspects connected to car break-ins

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police released a surveillance photo of the men they say are in connection with a string of more than 20 car break-ins that happened last Wednesday.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson, officials responded to multiple in the morning and another string of them overnight.

Officials say it appears all of the cars were unlocked. Loose change to hundreds of dollars in cash and electronic devices were taken from the unsecured cars.

The morning thefts happened between 3 a.m. and 5:20 a.m., between Masonboro Loop Road and Masonboro Sound Road. The cars were on Hardscrabble Court, Grantham Court, Finian Drive, Needle Sound Way, and Dunmore Road.

Other streets affected by the morning break-ins were across from Legion Stadium, off Carolina Beach Road. The cars were on Maryland Avenue and Jefferson, Adams, Monroe Streets.

If you know any information, you are asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

