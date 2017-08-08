Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?

A local group that says it tracks bigfoot in the North Carolina mountains reported a sighting over the weekend in McDowell County.

The group has a Facebook group called Bigfoot911.

Leader John Bruner of Marion says the sighting happened Friday night at 11 p.m. in a wooded area. He says a team of seven people was out at the time scattering glow sticks, when someone–or something–threw rocks back at them.

He says they saw a large animal covered in hair that took off running.

Bigfoot911 formed three years ago, and claims to have extensive evidence that the beast exists.