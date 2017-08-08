Brunswick County dad admits murdering pregnant girlfriend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is heading to prison for 30 years after admitting he killed his pregnant girlfriend.

Christopher Kalb, 26, of Ash pleaded guilty to murder in Horry County, SC, today, according to prosecutors.

In April 2016 Kalb’s girlfriend Shannon Nicole DiTillio, 22, was found dead in a field in Longs, SC, after she’d been shot in the face. Investigators say she was pregnant with what was believed to be her second child with Kalb.

“This was by all accounts a tragic case,” prosecutor Seth Oskin said in a news release. “It is not too common that a defendant will plead guilty to murder as charged in lieu of going to trial.”

Days after the murder, Brunswick County deputies took Kalb into custody on unrelated charges. He later fought extradition to South Carolina to face the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent felony in connection DiTillio’s death.