Brunswick County opens water refill station for customers affected by outage

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has opened a water refill station for Brunswick County Public Utilities customers south of Shallotte affected by the system pressure advisory.

Crews are working to repair a break in a 24-inch water main in Shallotte. The county hopes to restore water within the next few hours.

The county says crews are confident vacationers do not need to leave the beach and that water will be restored today.

In the meantime, customers affected by the system pressure advisory can fill water containers for drinking or use in toilets at a water refill station. Customers will need to bring their own clean containers with lids.

The refill station is set up at 1371 Holden Beach Road.

Water from these pumping stations is drinkable. It can also be poured into toilet tanks to allow continued use of toilets in areas with low or no pressure while repairs are made.

Meanwhile the county has closed Shallotte Park, Ocean Isle Beach Park, Waccamaw Park and the Rourk Library Branch in Shallotte today due to the water main break.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said there was a second refill station, but the county has since corrected that information.