Carolina Beach firefighters to ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA

Carolina Beach Fire Dept. prepares to "Fill the Boot" on Saturday, August 12.

CAROLINA BEACH. NC (WWAY) — This weekend, the firefighters of Carolina Beach Fire Department will take to the streets in order to Fill the Boot in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The event is an annual fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

The tradition spans more than 60 years and involves firefighters holding their boots, asking pedestrians and motorists for donations to MDA.

It’s happening Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. along the intersection of Dow Road and Highway 421 in Carolina Beach.

Firefighters will also accept donations throughout the weekend at their station on 9 Dow Road S., Carolina Beach, NC 28428.