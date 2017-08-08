Tests find no GenX in Carolina Beach water

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Worried about GenX in the water? You might want to quench your thirst on Pleasure Island.

Following the discovery of GenX, the Town of Carolina Beach decided to test its water source as a precautionary measure.

According to a news release the town used two independent companies to test random water samples from wells used for Carolina Beach’s water supply. The companies were able to test for amounts as small as 2 to 4 parts per trillion (ppt). Both companies found no detection of GenX in the water samples.

Pleasure Island neighbor Kure Beach reported similar news today. That town said a recent test of its water supply found a GenX level of 5.2 ppt.

Earlier this summer the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services set the health goal for lifetime exposure of GenX at 140 ppt.