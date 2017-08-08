Man sentenced for robbing Leland bank with assault rifle

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Riegelwood man will spend a decade in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a Leland bank last year.

The US Attorney’s Office says a judge today sentenced Borenzo Cortez Patrick, 26, to 121 months in prison followed by five years supervised probation.

In May Patrick admitted robbing the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union on US 74 in Leland on Dec. 22, 2016.

Prosecutors say during the robbery, Patrick “conducted a violent armed takeover of the credit union, and was carrying an AK-47 style assault rifle.” They say Patrick pointed the rifle at several bank employees and forced them to lay face down while racking the rifle bolt several times.