Man charged in DWI crash that killed Wilmington teens

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Robeson County man faces murder charges in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teenagers.

The crash happened in February on US 74 in Lumberton, killing Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, and Ryan Michael Menke, 18.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says Broderick Lamont Jones was indicted Monday on several charges.

Jones was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of felony death by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while impaired, and driving the wrong way.

His next court date is scheduled for September 5th.

According to The Robesonian Jones’s bond was set at $222,500. For more details on the incident, click here.